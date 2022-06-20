Red Spruce Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Red Spruce Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 526 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5 shares during the quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Hoese & Co LLP increased its stake in Alphabet by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,315.38.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,800.20, for a total value of $117,608.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total value of $3,593,841.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,526,620.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 551,700 shares of company stock worth $25,637,428. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,157.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,330.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,614.33. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,044.16 and a 52 week high of $3,042.00. The company has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $26.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.