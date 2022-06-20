Advisory Resource Group Has $252,000 Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Advisory Resource Group increased its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in ASML were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in ASML by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ASML by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of ASML from €800.00 ($833.33) to €710.00 ($739.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ASML from €945.00 ($984.38) to €960.00 ($1,000.00) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of ASML from €767.00 ($798.96) to €630.00 ($656.25) in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $813.50.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $473.35 on Monday. ASML Holding has a one year low of $461.85 and a one year high of $895.93. The company has a market cap of $193.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $559.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $647.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. ASML had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 54.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a $4.1903 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.01468%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 39.80%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

