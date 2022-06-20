Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 67,626 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 56.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 67,626 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMPACTfolio LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its position in Pfizer by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 236,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,223,000 after purchasing an additional 37,581 shares during the period. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.26.

PFE stock opened at $46.53 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.70 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.32.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.70%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,732. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

