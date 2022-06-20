Wedmont Private Capital Buys 1,276 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 61.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Moderna were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Moderna by 2,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.00.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.52, for a total value of $877,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.66, for a total transaction of $369,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 348,029 shares of company stock valued at $50,325,415. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNA opened at $128.03 on Monday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.61 and a 1-year high of $497.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.26 and a 200 day moving average of $174.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $3.40. Moderna had a net margin of 64.77% and a return on equity of 121.86%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

