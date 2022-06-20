Advisory Resource Group Purchases 66 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Advisory Resource Group increased its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in ASML were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 51.6% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in ASML by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ASML by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ASML. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from €945.00 ($984.38) to €960.00 ($1,000.00) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of ASML from €800.00 ($833.33) to €710.00 ($739.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $813.50.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $473.35 on Monday. ASML Holding has a one year low of $461.85 and a one year high of $895.93. The company has a market cap of $193.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $559.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $647.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. ASML had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 54.58%. ASML’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $4.1903 per share. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.01468%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.80%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

