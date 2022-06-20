Vigilant Capital Management LLC Has $213,000 Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $56.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.44. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.18 and a 1-year high of $85.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 44.15%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DD shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.13.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

