Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Position Lessened by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 86.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,540 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATVI. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

ATVI opened at $74.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $58.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.55. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $96.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.52.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.39). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATVI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.33.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total transaction of $850,688.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,272 shares in the company, valued at $4,899,560.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile (Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.