My Legacy Advisors LLC Takes $438,000 Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

My Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,970 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,101,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,177,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,538 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,303,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,719,012,000 after buying an additional 1,887,737 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,413,576,000 after buying an additional 2,888,336 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,627,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,629,910,000 after buying an additional 950,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,595,113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on META shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.87.

Shares of META opened at $163.74 on Monday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $194.19 and its 200-day moving average is $242.11. The firm has a market cap of $443.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.24, for a total transaction of $107,690.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,466 shares of company stock valued at $9,343,413. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

