Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group decreased its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,068 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 316.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Arista Networks from $144.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.08.

Shares of ANET opened at $90.94 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.07. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.18 and a 12-month high of $148.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.29.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 29.54%. The firm had revenue of $877.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total value of $1,913,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,321.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.33, for a total transaction of $186,358.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 552,308 shares of company stock valued at $58,523,220. 19.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

