Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $4.66 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH decreased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,184,424,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 32,397,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,982,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807,202 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 134.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,313,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $386,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619,270 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,815,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,322,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,825 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 324.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,618,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $160,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,928 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $86.12 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.35 and a 200-day moving average of $80.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.05. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $105.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.37%.

A number of analysts have commented on XOM shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Cowen raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. MKM Partners raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.80.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

