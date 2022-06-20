Beacon Financial Group Purchases Shares of 5,118 Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Beacon Financial Group purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $56.38 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.23 and a 12 month high of $84.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.93.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

