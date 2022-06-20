Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Holdings Raised by First National Bank Sioux Falls

First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,702,114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,910 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,946,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,217,000 after buying an additional 1,715,293 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $402,283,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $325,310,000.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $337.95 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $334.24 and a one year high of $441.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $376.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $401.32.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

