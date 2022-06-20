JLB & Associates Inc. Has $1.39 Million Stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

JLB & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) by 70.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,105 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEU. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of NewMarket in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,459,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NewMarket in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,882,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in NewMarket by 157.7% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,883,000 after purchasing an additional 12,290 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in NewMarket by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 35,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,217,000 after purchasing an additional 12,109 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NewMarket by 878.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 11,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEU opened at $289.29 on Monday. NewMarket Co. has a 12-month low of $285.60 and a 12-month high of $378.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $327.23 and a 200-day moving average of $329.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $662.55 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th.

NewMarket Profile (Get Rating)

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives business. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

