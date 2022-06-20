My Legacy Advisors LLC Takes $669,000 Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 14,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 527.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in International Paper in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.
International Paper stock opened at $42.35 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. International Paper has a 1-year low of $40.45 and a 1-year high of $62.70.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.93%.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on IP. StockNews.com raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of International Paper from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.45.
In other news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $143,587,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,614,358 shares in the company, valued at $160,348,940.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $173,223.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,226. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.
About International Paper (Get Rating)
International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.
