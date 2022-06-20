My Legacy Advisors LLC Takes Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

My Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,309 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the third quarter worth approximately $299,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in United Rentals by 92.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in United Rentals by 88.9% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 255,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,487,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in United Rentals by 15.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 49,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,357,000 after buying an additional 6,780 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Shiv Singh purchased 173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $288.65 per share, with a total value of $49,936.45. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,529.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total transaction of $2,094,663.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,495,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on URI shares. UBS Group cut their target price on United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $384.55.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $239.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $318.56. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $233.17 and a 12-month high of $414.99. The firm has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.81.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.45. United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.79 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

