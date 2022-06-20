My Legacy Advisors LLC Takes Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

My Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in General Mills by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,227 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in General Mills by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,244,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 78,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 699,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,833,000 after acquiring an additional 31,698 shares during the period. 74.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GIS opened at $66.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.45. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $73.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $748,603.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,324,369.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $3,132,323.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,295,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,633 shares of company stock worth $5,768,339 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.30.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

