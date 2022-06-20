DNB Asset Management AS Increases Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 351,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,136 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned about 0.11% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $25,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 89.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,458,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,401,000 after buying an additional 687,072 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $219,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 12.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 24.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,062,000 after buying an additional 11,243 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $237,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HIG opened at $64.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.86 and a 12 month high of $78.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.81 and a 200 day moving average of $70.36.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.18%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 47,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $3,455,120.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,503 shares in the company, valued at $3,695,809.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,130 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total transaction of $3,435,305.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,546,482.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,597 shares of company stock valued at $8,980,210 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.15.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

