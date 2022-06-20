Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Purchased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,050 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.08% of Verisk Analytics worth $28,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,684,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,672,505,000 after acquiring an additional 142,747 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,302,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,670,200,000 after acquiring an additional 144,892 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,897,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,619,000 after acquiring an additional 60,460 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,415,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $779,419,000 after acquiring an additional 344,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,991,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $684,171,000 after acquiring an additional 363,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.88, for a total transaction of $103,787.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,622,489.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 2,888 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total transaction of $485,703.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,548 shares in the company, valued at $5,137,562.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,511 shares of company stock worth $31,676,373. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $161.82 on Monday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.05 and a 1 year high of $231.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $185.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.27. The company has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $775.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 32.10%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.06%.

Several research firms have weighed in on VRSK. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.89.

About Verisk Analytics (Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.