Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Acquires 512 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,458,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,556,000 after buying an additional 23,182 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $270,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 356.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter.

VV opened at $167.83 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $187.78 and its 200-day moving average is $201.13. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $166.09 and a 1-year high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

