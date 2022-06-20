DNB Asset Management AS Increases Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 59.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,907 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,737 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned about 0.07% of ANSYS worth $20,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 167.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 4.8% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 15,018 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 30.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,973 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 14.2% in the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 184.0% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,673 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.
ANSS opened at $232.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $262.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.28. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $225.92 and a one year high of $413.89.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ANSS shares. TheStreet cut ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on ANSYS from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on ANSYS from $335.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.60.
In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total value of $204,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,223.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.
