DNB Asset Management AS Increases Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 59.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,907 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,737 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned about 0.07% of ANSYS worth $20,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 167.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 4.8% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 15,018 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 30.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,973 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 14.2% in the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 184.0% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,673 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

ANSS opened at $232.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $262.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.28. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $225.92 and a one year high of $413.89.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $428.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.26 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 23.02%. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ANSS shares. TheStreet cut ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on ANSYS from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on ANSYS from $335.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.60.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total value of $204,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,223.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

