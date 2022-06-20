DNB Asset Management AS Decreases Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,723 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Centene were worth $18,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Centene by 94.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 30,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 14,961 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Centene in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Centene in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,200,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 95,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Centene alerts:

Shares of Centene stock opened at $76.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.68 and a 200 day moving average of $82.25. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.67 and a fifty-two week high of $89.92.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.48 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 11.82%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Centene from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

In other Centene news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $305,199.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 6,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.94 per share, for a total transaction of $507,493.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,340. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Centene Profile (Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.