The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,717 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Progressive were worth $17,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,790,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,700,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,588 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,182,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,790,308,000 after acquiring an additional 572,891 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,955,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $919,293,000 after acquiring an additional 134,593 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,824,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $905,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,671,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $684,860,000 after acquiring an additional 115,724 shares during the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.87, for a total transaction of $364,682.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,720 shares in the company, valued at $6,752,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,482 shares of company stock worth $3,084,040 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progressive stock opened at $109.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $64.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.04 and a 200-day moving average of $109.02. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $89.35 and a 52 week high of $121.36.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $12.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.87%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PGR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.29.

Progressive Profile (Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.