DNB Asset Management AS Raises Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,859 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $17,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EOG. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $143,173.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total value of $267,843.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 66,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,417,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,395 shares of company stock worth $883,134 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG opened at $111.67 on Monday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $62.81 and a one year high of $147.99. The company has a market cap of $65.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.63.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 17.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EOG. Benchmark lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on EOG Resources from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on EOG Resources from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on EOG Resources from $121.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.18.

EOG Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.