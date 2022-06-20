Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Has $68,000 Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 822.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $341,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Accenture by 331.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 421,107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $134,721,000 after purchasing an additional 323,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $275.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $174.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $268.17 and a 12-month high of $417.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $331.77.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ACN shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $378.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.07.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total transaction of $1,969,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,269,352.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total transaction of $148,078.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 26,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,326,090.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

