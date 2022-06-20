Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Reduces Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,145 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 879,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,693,000 after acquiring an additional 108,520 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.9% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth $1,269,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 40,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 585.00 to 780.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 875.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $655.40.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $105.58 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.54 and a 200 day moving average of $107.25. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $81.65 and a 12 month high of $122.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.67% and a net margin of 33.16%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S (Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.