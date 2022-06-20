Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Position Increased by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 33.3% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 2,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 80,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:TSM opened at $85.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.27. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $83.95 and a 52 week high of $145.00. The company has a market capitalization of $440.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 38.44%. The firm had revenue of $491.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

