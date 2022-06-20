ACG Wealth Sells 78 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

ACG Wealth lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYH. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 34.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the third quarter worth about $635,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the third quarter worth about $414,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 18.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 270,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,578,000 after purchasing an additional 42,431 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IYH opened at $250.52 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.88. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $247.38 and a 1-year high of $302.66.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.