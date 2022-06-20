Advisory Resource Group Grows Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Advisory Resource Group lifted its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 247.2% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 80.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $120.97 on Monday. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $120.64 and a 12-month high of $207.06. The company has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.45.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 44.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Trane Technologies from $153.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Trane Technologies from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.71.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

