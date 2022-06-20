Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC trimmed its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 948 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 198.0% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.10.

BAC stock opened at $31.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $257.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $30.86 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.64.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

