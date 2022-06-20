Fragasso Group Inc. Increases Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,684 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.0% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 6.1% during the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in Visa by 42.8% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,577 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the period. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust purchased a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 2.2% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 11,079 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of V opened at $190.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $206.37 and its 200-day moving average is $212.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.91 and a 12-month high of $252.67.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $1,446,344.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total transaction of $2,015,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,933 shares of company stock worth $8,745,055 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on V shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $283.00 to $239.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.44.

About Visa (Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.