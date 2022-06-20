Vigilare Wealth Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Vigilare Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,830 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.2% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Visa stock opened at $190.01 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.91 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $206.37 and a 200-day moving average of $212.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.
V has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler cut Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.44.
In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total value of $2,015,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,933 shares of company stock valued at $8,745,055 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Visa Company Profile (Get Rating)
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
