Vigilare Wealth Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Vigilare Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,830 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.2% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $190.01 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.91 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $206.37 and a 200-day moving average of $212.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler cut Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.44.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total value of $2,015,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,933 shares of company stock valued at $8,745,055 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

