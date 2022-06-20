First Hawaiian Bank Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Global Payments by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Global Payments by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GPN shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $182.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.74.

GPN opened at $110.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.52 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.95. The stock has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.99.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.65%.

In other Global Payments news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $2,114,385.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,726,121.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

