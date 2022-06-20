Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Bought by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 105.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of REGN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $609,222,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,591,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,899,642,000 after purchasing an additional 489,084 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,271,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,610,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,069,457,000 after purchasing an additional 244,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,977,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,245,725,000 after purchasing an additional 237,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $737.79, for a total transaction of $239,781.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,207,035.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 2,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.90, for a total value of $1,845,635.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,595 shares of company stock worth $15,319,478. 10.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on REGN shares. StockNews.com cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $738.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $711.05.

REGN opened at $580.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $653.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $644.26. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $523.29 and a 12-month high of $747.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $63.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.25.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.37 by $2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 48.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.09 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

