First Hawaiian Bank Has $2 Million Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,990,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,919,940,000 after buying an additional 296,552 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,743,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,010,000 after purchasing an additional 94,327 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,799,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,485,000 after purchasing an additional 31,403 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,596,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,105,000 after purchasing an additional 254,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,079,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,891,000 after purchasing an additional 84,251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $328.05 on Monday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.50 and a twelve month high of $706.95. The stock has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a PE ratio of 38.46, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $401.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $497.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.12.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $836.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.47 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 103.70% and a net margin of 22.43%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IDXX. Bank of America downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $615.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $650.33.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

