Byrne Asset Management LLC Sells 60 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Byrne Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. American Trust bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IDXX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $615.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $650.33.

IDXX stock opened at $328.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.12. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.50 and a 52-week high of $706.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $401.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $497.57.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $836.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.47 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 103.70% and a net margin of 22.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

