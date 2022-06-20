Centric Wealth Management Sells 153 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Centric Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 16,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 5,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Chevron by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 57,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,327,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 354.6% in the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 7,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 65,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $148.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.40.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.38%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.48.

In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at $628,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $18,721,778.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

