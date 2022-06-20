iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $418,981,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,853,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,616,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,887 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,638,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBB Research Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,733,000.

Shares of IJR opened at $89.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.74. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $88.53 and a 1 year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

