My Legacy Advisors LLC Invests $835,000 in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,978 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth $119,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the third quarter worth $1,290,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.6% in the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 17,084 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.7% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 71,306 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.3% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 320,027 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $17,419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $43.39 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.76 and a 200 day moving average of $54.00. The stock has a market cap of $179.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.02 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $202,524.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 286,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,393,809.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

