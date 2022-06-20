Woodstock Corp Sells 90 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Woodstock Corp lowered its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in ResMed were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RMD opened at $197.57 on Monday. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $189.40 and a one year high of $301.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.45.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.12). ResMed had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $864.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

Several analysts have weighed in on RMD shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ResMed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $233.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.57.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.41, for a total value of $1,318,926.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,229 shares in the company, valued at $94,179,271.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total transaction of $617,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,354 shares in the company, valued at $26,269,438. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,615 shares of company stock worth $6,700,508 over the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

