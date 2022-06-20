Woodstock Corp Has $389,000 Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Woodstock Corp cut its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,989 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,488,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 68,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,648,000 after purchasing an additional 11,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $135.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $147.50.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 108.20%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.25.

In other International Business Machines news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

