SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Invests $28,000 in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,905 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,003,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,078,000 after purchasing an additional 27,659 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 691,197 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,694,000 after buying an additional 46,032 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 549,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after buying an additional 107,579 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 465,248 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after buying an additional 59,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 324,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after buying an additional 25,722 shares in the last quarter. 20.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PIMCO Strategic Income Fund alerts:

NYSE RCS opened at $4.84 on Monday. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $8.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.38 and a 200 day moving average of $5.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.64%.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Strategic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.