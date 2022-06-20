CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Position Boosted by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 86.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 78.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 159.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 440.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 3,750.0% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total transaction of $4,437,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 186,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,470,131.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total transaction of $2,350,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 321,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,514,434.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,839 shares of company stock valued at $11,540,409 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $163.90 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $178.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.47 and a beta of 1.46. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.00 and a 12-month high of $298.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CRWD shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.38.

CrowdStrike Company Profile (Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.