Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Holdings Lowered by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co reduced its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Rollins were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rollins by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,281,000 after acquiring an additional 86,010 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Rollins by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,241,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,444,000 after acquiring an additional 447,587 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rollins by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Rollins by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,603,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,660,000 after acquiring an additional 6,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Rollins by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROL stock opened at $31.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $40.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.25. The firm has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.43 and a beta of 0.59.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $590.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 59.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rollins in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Rollins from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

