Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 229 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,447,261,000 after purchasing an additional 91,694 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 132,631 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $59,470,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 6,679 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock opened at $446.69 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $380.30 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The company has a market capitalization of $197.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $504.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $523.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COST shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.56.

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 850 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,008.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,904,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

