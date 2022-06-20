ACG Wealth Sells 3,256 Shares of Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

ACG Wealth decreased its holdings in shares of Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,256 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Hibbett were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HIBB. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hibbett by 104.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 88,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 44,986 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Hibbett by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 16,777 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hibbett by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 179,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Hibbett by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 70,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Hibbett by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $46.04 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.36 and a 200 day moving average of $53.39. The company has a market capitalization of $595.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.88. Hibbett, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.58 and a 1-year high of $101.65.

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($0.56). Hibbett had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $424.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hibbett, Inc. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Hibbett’s payout ratio is currently 11.52%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HIBB. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on Hibbett from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hibbett in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Hibbett from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Hibbett from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Hibbett from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hibbett has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.60.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

