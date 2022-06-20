SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Purchases New Holdings in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Astrantus Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Coherent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coherent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Coherent by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,755 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coherent by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,413,000 after buying an additional 16,029 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coherent in the fourth quarter valued at $3,198,000. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coherent in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of COHR opened at $261.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 56.49 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $267.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Coherent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $222.04 and a 1 year high of $278.34.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $370.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.40 million. Coherent had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 15.70%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coherent, Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of commercial, industrial, and scientific research applications. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

