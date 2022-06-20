Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Grows Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,644 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 2,085 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 16,926 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total value of $487,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $158.92 per share, with a total value of $158,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Keysight Technologies from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Keysight Technologies from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.50.

KEYS opened at $133.80 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.08. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.93 and a 12 month high of $209.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 19.90%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

