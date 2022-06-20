Vigilant Capital Management LLC Acquires 814 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,212,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,885,239,000 after purchasing an additional 567,169 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,461,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,216,472,000 after purchasing an additional 617,023 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,280,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,195,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,939 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,989,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $696,424,000 after purchasing an additional 444,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,192,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $603,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,932 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $105.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.63 and its 200 day moving average is $111.03. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.21 and a 1 year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

