Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $725,000 Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,726 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 245.1% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

DHI stock opened at $60.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 5.95. The company has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.58. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.25 and a fifty-two week high of $110.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.78 and a 200-day moving average of $83.42.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 16.53%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.45%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $132,405.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,403.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DHI. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $103.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Wedbush lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.96.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

