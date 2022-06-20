Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Acquired by American National Bank

American National Bank raised its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $5,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,233,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,728,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,549,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,820,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,457 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,554,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $417,211,000 after purchasing an additional 746,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1,165.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 805,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,821,000 after purchasing an additional 742,141 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $2,336,893.51. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 254,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,527,654.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $112.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.77. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $146.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.70. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $38.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.73) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.33%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.46.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

